Woman’s 30 Minutes With Dying Father Due To Quarantine

In the last moments she would ever have with her father, Natalia Southern had just 30 minutes to say goodbye.

As she entered his hospital room, she couldn’t touch her dad or hold his hand. She couldn’t whisper in his ear how much she loved him — she couldn’t even come within 6 feet of him.

Her mother and brother were not allowed to be in the room with her as he lay dying. She was alone.

Southern’s father, 88-year-old Manuel Nunes, did not have the coronavirus. Neither, as far as she knows, does she.

But Southern had traveled to his hospital in Perth, Western Australia, from Melbourne, where cases of COVID-19 have surged in recent weeks amid a breakdown in the country’s quarantine procedures.

The compassionate release exemption she was granted by government officials to leave Melbourne’s strict lockdown and travel to her father’s bedside as he died from vascular disease complications extended only to that brief goodbye.

When he died less than 10 hours later, she was alone, back in the hotel in downtown Perth that she and other arrivals in the city were being forced to quarantine in for two weeks.

“The greatest fear you have is that you’ll never make it in and that you’re not there in the end,” she told News through tears in a phone interview from her hotel room. “Even though I got there for 30 minutes, I would’ve stayed with him to the end if I could.”

Southern’s story is illustrative of the heartbreak facing those in Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, as they endure a second lockdown aimed at reducing the spread of the virus. There were 403 new confirmed coronavirus infections and five deaths in Victoria on Thursday, according to state leader Premier Daniel Andrews. That number was only down slightly from Wednesday’s record of 484 new cases.

Until recent weeks, Australia had seen relatively few cases of the coronavirus. All incoming passengers from overseas have been forced to quarantine in hotel rooms for 14 days as a precautionary measure, and the federal government shut many businesses and ordered size limits on social gatherings in March as part of an aggressive social distancing campaign.

Over , life slowly returned to some sense of normalcy. There had even been discussions of opening up a “travel bubble” with New Zealand, where the virus has effectively been eradicated.

But then the second wave arrived.