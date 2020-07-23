Winner of $10 million lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found at a hotel.

The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after the body of 23-year-old Keonna Graham was found Monday in a hotel room in the Brunwick County town, according to news outlets.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman’s slaying.

Graham worked as a correctional officer at a prison in Burgaw, North Carolina, according to a cousin, Antionette Lee. Before that, Graham worked for a program for people with intellectual disabilities, Lee said.

Michael Todd Hill, who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017, has been arrested on a murder charge in the killing of a woman whose body was found at a hotel. —Shallotte Police Department via AP

“She did all of this like it was second nature to her,” said Lee, who described her cousin as a generous, loving and adventurous woman who enjoyed hiking and bicycle rides.

Graham lived in Navassa, North Carolina, with her mother, LaTrinda Graham, and a 10-year-old sister, Zoey. Lee said Graham and her younger sister had an “unbreakable bond.”

“We are hurting. We are in pain,” Lee said. “Our family is devastated.”

Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017, WECT-TV reported.

Hill was arrested Tuesday in Southport, North Carolina. He was ordered held without bond at a Brunswick County jail after his initial court appearance.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.

The spelling of Keonna Graham’s mother, LaTrinda Graham, has been corrected.





Get Boston.com’s browser alerts: Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser. Turn on notifications Great, you’re signed up!



