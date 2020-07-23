What channel is Yankees vs. Nationals on today? Schedule, time for 2020 MLB Opening Night

Major League Baseball is back.

After a months-long drama series that pitted owners vs. players in nasty public negotiations over money, the MLB season is getting finally underway, and it’s underway with a big matchup.

A World Series hopeful vs. a World Series champ is as good a way as any to kick off the 2020 MLB season, and there might be no better pitching matchup to ring in an MLB season than Max Scherzer vs. Gerrit Cole.

Scherzer and the defending world champion Nationals will take the field one championship ring heavier but one championship player lighter, as third baseman and postseason star Anthony Rendon is now paired with Mike Trout in Los Angeles. After a miraculous run to the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2020, the Nats kick off the 2020 season by defending home turn in the nation’s capital.

Cole takes the field as a much, much wealthier man after signing one of the richest deals in MLB history to join the Bombers this offseason, ending a short but incredibly impressive two-year stint with the Astros. Cole strengthens the Yankees’ rotation, and he was a much-needed addition after the later revelation that Luis Severino would be out for the season with Tommy John surgery.

Here is a complete guide to watching Thursday’s game between the Yankees and Nationals, including the start time and TV schedule for MLB Opening Night.

What channel is Yankees vs. Nationals on today?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: MLB.tv

Kicking off the MLB season is a great pitching matchup between Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer. The World Series champion Nationals are set to defend home turf at Nationals Park in D.C.

In the opposite dugout, Cole dons the Yankee pinstripes for the first time — at least as an official member of the team — after inking a -year, $324 million pact this offseason to become the New York ace.

Yankees vs. Nationals start time

Date: July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020 First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

First pitch for the 2020 MLB, Yankees and Nationals season is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET. ESPN will be televising both Yankees vs. Nationals and Dodgers vs. Giants.

MLB schedule 2020

Baseball starved fans will have the opportunity to take in a host of nationally televised games over the first weekend of the sport’s return. Here are the nationally televised out-of-market games through Sunday, July 26:

(All times Eastern.)

Thursday, July 23

Two games kick off the 2020 MLB season.

Game Start time Channel Yankees vs. Nationals 7:08 p.m. ESPN Giants vs. Dodgers 10:08 p.m. ESPN

Friday, July 24

Game Start time Channel Braves vs. Mets 4:00 p.m. ESPN Tigers vs. Reds 6:00 p.m. MLB Network Brewers vs. Cubs 7:00 p.m. ESPN Mariners vs. Astros 9:00 p.m. MLB Network Angels vs. A’s 10:00 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, July 25

Game Start time Channel Brewers vs. Cubs 1:00 p.m. Fox Pirates vs. Cardinals 2:00 p.m. MLB Network Giants vs. Dodgers 4:00 p.m. Fox Yankees vs. Nationals 7:00 p.m. Fox Diamondbacks vs. Padres 9:00 p.m. FS1

Sunday, July 26