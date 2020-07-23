What channel is Dodgers vs. Giants on today? Schedule, time for 2020 MLB Opening Night

The Dodgers and Giants will face one another Thursday night in the second part of MLB’s season-opening doubleheader on national TV.

The first game of the evening is between the defending champion Nationals and Yankees.

Los Angeles has won the NL West every year since 2013, and it expects to do so again this year. The Giants, meanwhile, are supposed to finish near the bottom of the division.

But despite the apparent gap in talent between the Dodgers and Giants, it’s a classic rivalry worth tuning in to see, especially with Mookie Betts making his Los Angeles debut.

Here is a complete guide to watching Thursday’s game between the Dodgers and Giants, including the start time and TV schedule for MLB Opening Night.

What channel is Dodgers vs. Giants on today?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

The Dodgers vs. Giants game will air on ESPN to begin the 2020 MLB season. It follows Yankees vs. Nationals, which starts at 7:08 p.m. ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants start time

Date: Thursday, July 23

Thursday, July 23 First pitch: 10:08 p.m. ET

It is supposed to be a mild night weather-wise at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch for Dodgers vs. Giants coming just past 7 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET).

MLB schedule 2020

Fans will get all of the national TV baseball they can handle over the first four days of the 2020 campaign.

Here’s what MLB’s upcoming national TV slate looks like:

Thursday, July 23

Time (ET) Game TV 7:05 p.m. Yankees vs. Nationals ESPN 10:08 p.m. Giants vs. Dodgers ESPN

Friday, July 24

Time (ET) Game TV 4:00 p.m. Braves vs. Mets ESPN 6:00 p.m. Tigers vs. Reds MLB Network 7:00 p.m. Brewers vs. Cubs ESPN 9:00 p.m. Mariners vs. Astros MLB Network 10:00 p.m. Angels vs. A’s ESPN

Saturday, July 25

Time (ET) Game TV 1:00 p.m. Brewers vs. Cubs FOX 2:00 p.m. Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB Network 4:00 p.m. Giants vs. Dodgers FOX 7:00 p.m. Yankees vs. Nationals FOX 9:00 p.m. D’Backs vs. Padres FS1

Sunday, July 26