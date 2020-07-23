Wests Tigers forward Russell Packer charged for crusher tackle on Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson

Wests Tigers forward Russell Packer is facing a week on the sideline after being charged by the match review committee following an incident in last night’s loss to Parramatta.

Packer is facing a grade one dangerous contact charge, for a crusher tackle on Eels captain Clint Gutherson midway through the first half.

Packer would have escaped suspension with an early guilty plea, had he not had carry over points from a previous incident.

The tackle on Gutherson drew the ire of premiership-winning halfback Greg Alexander, who was scathing in his criticism of the Tigers’ forward.

“That’s ordinary. They are one of the worst tackles in the game, especially when it’s got a bit of purpose there and a bit of intent,” Alexander said on Fox Sports.

“There’s no reason for Packer to do that, he could do all sorts of damage. A player of 110kg coming down on the back of a player’s neck, that’s an ordinary play.”

It’s the second time Packer has been suspended since the competition resumed. He missed two matches after a high tackle on Canberra’s Joe Tapine in round five.

Russell Packer has been charged after a crusher tackle on Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson. (Nine)

Packer may choose to fight the charge at the judiciary, given he’ll face a one week ban regardless of whether he takes the early plea or not.

Fullback Adam Doueihi was placed on report for a shoulder charge on Parramatta’s Maika Sivo, but the MRC declined to take any action.

In better news for the Tigers, Michael Chee Kam has been released from hospital, after suffering a seizure during the first half.

Chee Kam got himself into an awkward position while tackling Shaun Lane, and was unable to get back to his feet.

The Tigers confirmed this morning that Chee Kam has returned home and is recovering well, with the club’s medical staff to continue monitoring the 28-year-old.

The Tigers are likely to drop out of the top eight following last night’s 26-16 loss to the Eels. They next play the Warriors on Friday at the SCG.