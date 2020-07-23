Watch RHONY’s Ramona Singer Give a Teary Speech Before Her Big Birthday Party Meltdown!

A teary-eyed toast before s–t hits the fan!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s super-sized episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, which ends with Ramona Singer having a complete meltdown over her RHONY co-stars’ behavior. However, in the preview below, Ramona gives a sappy b-day party speech in front of her “99” closest girlfriends.

“I’ve been on a long journey with all of some, some 30 years, some 20 years, but you’ve all helped me grow in so many ways,” Ramona tells her room full of BFFs. “I sold my apartment in June and I flipped out that I was getting depressed. I would wake up Sunday morning saying, ‘Oh my god, I’m alone. Oh my god, I’ll never have anyone in my life as a man and this really sucks.’ But because of all of you I realize that I love myself.”