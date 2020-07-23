Washington’s NFL Team Will Temporarily Be Called The ‘Washington Football Team,’ Until They Decide On A New Name

As we previously reported, the NFL team the “Washington Redskins” have been undergoing a name change after many people have deemed their previous name offensive. The changing of their name comes after many companies have been changing their names to move from their company’s offensive pasts.

Washington has not settled on a new permanent name just yet. However, the organization announced on Thursday they will temporarily go by the “Washington Football Team,” until they adopt their new name.

On the team’s official website, they said, “The decision to use the ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input. To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses.”

Over the next 50 days, they will begin the process of retiring all Redskins branding from team properties, including FedExField, Redskins Park, other physical and digital spaces.

They continued to say, “We hope to complete this process in full by the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.”

As we previously reported, fans expressed their ideas for a new name on social media. Some of the names that fans were able to come up with included, “Washington Redtails,” and “Washington Warriors.”

