Washington announces ‘Washington Football Team’ as temporary name for upcoming season

Washington announced that it would retire the controversial Redskins name earlier this month, and fans immediately began speculating about possible new names. Warriors, Red Tails and Red Wolves were among the names that were rumored to be considered by the team, but the franchise was not able to select a name in time and instead will take on the most literal name possible.

The Washington Football Team will keep the same color scheme but is abandoning the old name and logo. The logo will be replaced with players’ numbers on the helmets. According to Schefter, the new jerseys and apparel will be ready for Washington’s week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the team has settled on a name for the season, Washington will apparently take input from the community, including players, fans and sponsors, to determine which name it will permanently take on for the 2021 season. Who knows? Maybe Football Team will catch on and actually become a fan favorite, causing the team to adopt it as its permanent name.