WA Government pledge to work towards ‘safe places’ for youth mental illness after Kate Savage’s death

WARNING: This story contains details which may cause distress.

The devastated family of 13-year-old Kate Savage have said their final goodbyes at Royal Perth Hospital, after she tragically took her own life.

The family say their only comfort is that Kate’s legacy is already making a difference.

In response to last night’s story on , Mental Health Minister Roger Cook said the government needs to do more for children with mental illness.

“Last night’s news report I think impacted everyone in the community, it was incredibly sad,” Mr Cook said.

“What this case has highlighted for me is that we need to find safe places for young people under 16 years old to go to, not just with acute mental illness, but as ongoing care.”

In Western Australia, 13 children present to emergency departments in ‘mental health’ crisis every day.

Ms Savage made the brave decision to speak out against what she says is a gaping hole in the state's mental health system failing to protect young people.

But the state doesn’t have an inpatient treatment facility for children aged under 16.

“I think we need to look at those things,” Mr Cook said.

“We also need to listen to people like Meron Savage.”

Ms Savage says her 13-year-old daughter attempted suicide 10 times in the space of two months this year.

Each she was admitted to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service at Perth Children’s Hospital for several days, until staff determined her daughter was no longer ‘in crisis’.

Ms Savage had just left an appointment with Kate at the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) yesterday when her daughter was hit by a car on Albany Highway.

“The crisis was never over, she would just come home and she’d have another attempt,” Mrs Savage said.

“She was trying to take her life all the – anything, everything, constantly.”

If Kate Savage was aged over 16-years-old, she could have been referred to a public inpatient facility for extended treatment and supervision.

“That is why I really wanted to do this interview, there is nowhere for suicidal teens,” Ms Savage said.

Since last night’s story aired, has been overwhelmed with messages from people who say the mental health system is failing their children.

“The system fails and then we fail our kids because there’s nothing out there,” one parent said.

“A facility like that would probably save a lot of kid’s lives.”