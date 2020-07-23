Vogue Williams Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Instagram

The model and television personality welcomes a new addition to her growing family with actor husband Spencer Matthews amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Irish model and TV personality Vogue Williams is a new mum.

The 34 year old hit Instagram on Thursday (23Jul20) to share the happy news, revealing she and husband Spencer Matthews were parents to a baby girl.

The child is the pair’s second – son Theodore was born in September 2018.

Vogue wrote, “Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world.”

Spencer shared a photo of Vogue’s hospital wristband and a snap of the pair, alongside a caption, which read, “Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!! So much has happened in the last three years… Real positive change, a son and now a daughter. I couldn’t be more thankful to my incredible wife @voguewilliams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand…I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you, that is now achievable. Feel lucky every day to be married to you.”