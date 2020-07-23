Video Shows White Woman Blocking Black Postmates Driver From Delivering Order To Her Building, Postmates Responds

Another day, another “Karen” going viral. This time, it was a white woman in Los Angeles who was caught on video confronting and harassing a Black Postmates driver who was just doing his job.

In the clip, which went viral Thursday, Jordan Gipson can be seen attempting to make his delivery in the affluent neighborhood of Westwood, according to Complex. The woman, who isn’t wearing a mask, refuses to let him in the apartment building to drop off his delivery.

The woman began to ridicule him for wearing a mask during the pandemic and accused him of “hiding something.” The lady even asked, “Is this a hold up or something?” The driver remained calm and continued to state that he was there to make a delivery and that she was preventing him from completing his order, to which she replied, “Don’t deliver anything here. We don’t want you delivering. I don’t want you here.”

“Like others seeing this video, we’re completely appalled by this event that took place,” Postmates said from its Twitter account. “Postmates denounces racism, and is committed to the safety of everyone using our platform. Please know we are looking into this incident and in the process of reaching out to the courier.”

Eventually, Gipson dialed the customer on the intercom and he informed the woman that he was expecting a Postmates delivery. The woman then started to bombard her own neighbor with questions, asking the customer where they lived in the building, as if it wasn’t clear they live there from replying on the intercom, and offered to take it to the person’s apartment.

“I’m not letting this man in,” she told the customer in the video. When the customer asked her to identify herself, the woman snapped at the customer too. “I live here a**hole and I pay rent here,” she said, before she said to “get out of my building because you don’t live here.”

“I don’t want people buzzing him into my building,” she added. Eventually the video ends when the customer comes to collect his food.

No word on what happened to “Karen,” but as Postmates looks into the incident, social media has had its way of handling her “type.” We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

