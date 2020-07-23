Victor Oladipo still unsure whether he’ll play in NBA resumption

The Pacers currently sit at 39-26 and as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will likely want a final answer from Oladipo at some point soon. Although, there’s a lot more that goes into this than a perceived rift between the veteran wing and his organization.

The guard returned this past January after missing the previous calendar year due to a ruptured quad tendon. He played in 13 games, averaging just 13.8 points on 39 percent shooting, before the season was suspended back on March 11.

There’s been some question about Oladipo’s pay and whether he’d receive it if he did indeed decide to opt out of the season. That has not yet been fully settled.

Within an ear shot of a top-three seed back East, Indiana has a pretty easy go of it during the remainder of the regular season.

Indiana Pacers schedule

Aug. 1: Philadelphia 76ers

Aug. 3: Washington Wizards

Aug. 4: Orlando Magic

Aug. 6: Phoenix Suns

Aug. 8: Los Angeles Lakers

Aug. 10: Miami Heat

Aug. 12: Houston Rockets

Aug. 14: Miami Heat