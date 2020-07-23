Home Business U.S. Senate passes $740 billion defense bill, bucking Trump on Confederate names...

U.S. Senate passes $740 billion defense bill, bucking Trump on Confederate names By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . U.S. President Trump hosts coronavirus response task force briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon that President Donald Trump has threatened to veto over a provision removing Confederate names from military bases.

The vote was 86-14 in the Republican-led chamber, paving the way for a fight later this year with the White House if the base name provision remains in the legislation.

Now that the House of Representatives and Senate have both passed versions of the bill, congressional negotiators will spend several weeks negotiating on a final, compromise NDAA, which must pass both chambers before it can be sent for Trump’s signature or veto.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©