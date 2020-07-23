U.S. fighter jet within visual range of Iranian passenger plane, but at safe distance: U.S. officials By





WASHINGTON () – A U.S. F-15 fighter jet came within visual range of an Iranian passenger aircraft on Thursday but was at a safe distance, two U.S. officials told .

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the incident took place over Syria.

Earlier IRIB news agency reported that two U.S. fighter jets came close to an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision and injuring several passengers.