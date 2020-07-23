U.S. airlines fly in different directions in debate over leaving middle seats empty

Article content continued

An airline’s cost per passenger on an Airbus 320 that has filled 80 per cent of its seats is US$86, according to the International Air Transport Association. That cost rises to US$129 when it is only two-thirds full.

Airlines for America, the industry’s lobbying group, declined to comment on how empty middle seats could affect fares or whether carriers could continue to operate with planes that are only two-thirds full.

Raising fares to cover higher costs per passenger would kill demand, said Ben Baldanza, an economist at George Mason University and the former chief executive of low-cost Spirit Airlines.

Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

“It’s not that (airlines) wouldn’t be viable,” he said. “It’s just that you would have to double the fare, and when you double the fare, airline traffic falls nearly to zero.”

The middle-seat debate ignores the reality that even when airlines do reserve it, 18-inch seats mean passengers remain closer than the 6 feet gap recommended by health experts. A spokesperson for United called it “a PR strategy, not a safety strategy.”

Spacing passengers 6 feet apart on a narrow-body jet would result in a plane between 11 and 16 per cent full, according to a June study by UBS Evidence Lab, the Swiss bank’s data science division. A wide-body would be 16 to 21 per cent full.

Baldanza said Senator Merkley could better prevent virus transmission if Congress required face masks to be worn on aeroplanes, akin to the federal seatbelt law, instead of focusing on middle seats.

