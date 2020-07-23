Tyreek Hill predicts Chiefs will win seven Super Bowls

Chris Jones made headlines when he predicted that the Chiefs would win at least five Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the dynamic squad. But teammate Tyreek Hill has taken his prediction one step further, saying that the team will win seven Super Bowls.

“Well, I’m not gonna say he’s telling a fib,” Hill said in response to Jones’ comments. “But Chris Jones, he’s definitely — he’s definitely a man of his word, and we’re definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don’t see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we’re just chasing (Michael) Jordan, so that’s what we do. So I’m going over five, and I’m saying seven.”

It’s a bold prediction but also, given the otherworldly dominance of Mahomes, doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Mahomes managed to win a Super Bowl for the Chiefs in just his second year as a full-time starter and he won’t be leaving town anytime soon, as he just signed a massive deal with the team that will keep him in Kansas City for up to 12 more seasons.

And Mahomes is hardly the only superstar on that roster. Hill and Jones are both super talents, along with tight end Travis Kelce and safety Tyrann Mathieu. If the Chiefs can keep their core pieces together, they could have the deadliest roster in the NFL for the foreseeable future.

Of course, winning seven Super Bowls would also put Mahomes ahead of Tom Brady, who has won six for the New England Patriots. Unless, of course, Brady manages to win one or two more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Plus, it would make the Chiefs the winningest franchise in the NFL, as the Patriots and Steelers are currently tied with six Super Bowls.