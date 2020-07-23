Twitter Drags Draya For Mocking Megan Thee Stallion Shooting!!

Draya went viral for the wrong reasons yesterday after a clip of her making light of the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, and Tory Lanez was posted online.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” Draya said on the Weed and Wine podcast.

“And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.” She continued, “I want you to like me so much that if I’m trying to get out the car, and you’re like, ‘No, sit your ass in the car,’ and I’m like, ‘No n*gga, I’m getting out the car.’ [He’d say] ‘No you’re not!’ Bam-bam!”

Thee Stallion has been laying low after the shooting incident went viral. Footage of her injured foot has been circulating the incident. Lanez is yet to publicly address the shooting.

The hotties dragged Draya: