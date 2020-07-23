Twitter Drags Draya For Mocking Megan Thee Stallion Shooting!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Draya went viral for the wrong reasons yesterday after a clip of her making light of the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, and Tory Lanez was posted online.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” Draya said on the Weed and Wine podcast.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR