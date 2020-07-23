Trump will not send federal troops to New York City: Cuomo By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

() – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be sending federal law enforcement to New York City for now as the city deals with an increase in crime.

“The President and I had a good conversation. He said he would not be sending troops into New York City – he did not say, period, ad infinitum, but he said that we would talk before he did anything,” Cuomo told a news briefing.

Trump had threatened earlier this week to send federal agents to several U.S. cities and on Tuesday the president said he would federal law enforcement to Chicago to reinforce the prosecution of criminals in the city.

Cuomo said that if the president were to send federal agents to New York City the state would sue. “I believe it is blatantly unconstitutional,” he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR