Trump Sends ‘Surge’ Of Federal Agents To Cities Across America

President Trump announced the deployment of Justice Department, FBI, and Homeland Security agents to Chicago and other cities around America.

“Perhaps no citizens have suffered more from the menace of violent crime than the wonderful people of Chicago, a city I know very well,” Trump said.

Trump will also be sending the federal agents to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and possibly to New York and Philadelphia.

“No mother should ever have to cradle her dead child in her arms simply because politicians refused to do what is necessary to secure their neighborhood and to secure their city,” he said.

ICE will also be headed to Chicago.

“I expect them to be deploying in neighborhoods on the south and west side of the city, primarily Black and Hispanic neighborhoods,” Era Laudermilk, an official in the Cook County public defender’s office said per Daily Beast. “We’re concerned we’ll have clients arrested and we won’t know what law enforcement agency is doing the arrest, we won’t know where they’ll be detained, or if they’ll be given access to a phone to call.”

Trump has been taking jabs at Chicago for some months.