Trump Sends ‘Surge’ Of Federal Agents To Cities Across America

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

President Trump announced the deployment of Justice Department, FBI, and Homeland Security agents to Chicago and other cities around America.

“Perhaps no citizens have suffered more from the menace of violent crime than the wonderful people of Chicago, a city I know very well,” Trump said.

Trump will also be sending the federal agents to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and possibly to New York and Philadelphia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR