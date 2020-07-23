Toronto Wolfpack to assist Sonny Bill Williams in Sydney Roosters return

Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle has revealed he’s ready to tear up Sonny Bill Williams’ Super League contract to allow the international superstar to return to the NRL.

Williams, who won a premiership with the Roosters in 2013, is on the verge of returning to the tricolours after his Super League club withdrew from the 2020 season.

Nine News rugby league reporter Danny Weidler revealed today that Roosters chairman Nick Politis was spotted having lunch in Sydney with Williams’ manager Khoder Nasser over the remaining details of the former All Black’s contract.

Under NRL rules, Williams who’s currently on a two-year $10 million deal with the Wolfpack, isn’t allowed to be contracted to both the Roosters and Toronto at the same time.

Sonny Bill Williams (Getty)

To accommodate the 34-year-old’s return to the NRL, Argyle said the Wolfpack will tear up the second year of Williams’ current contract with the New Zealand international to re-sign with Toronto once the contract with the Roosters comes to an end.

“Fundamentally, all we’re doing is using loopholes that could be orchestrated to get around the intent,” David Argyle told Nine News Sydney.

“Sonny wants to play in the NRL for the remainder of the season and come back to the Wolfpack. How it’s done? it’s semantics.

“We’re not playing in 2020 but we are playing in 2021. I think it’s Sonny’s right and I think it’s great for the game that he showcases his talent and is able to present his persona in Australia while we’re not playing.”

