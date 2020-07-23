Tom Brady arrives at Bucs’ facility for COVID-19 test

Tom Brady reported to the Buccaneers’ team facility for the first time Thursday to be tested for COVID-19 as part of his onboarding process with his new team.

Veterans are technically scheduled to report on July 28 but quarterbacks often will report at the same time as rookies, so this early appearance is nothing out of the ordinary.

Brady will just take a coronavirus test Thursday, then will take another test in three days. If both tests are negative, he will be able to take his official team physical and begin doing other activities at the Buccaneers’ facility.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Brady has remained committed to preparing himself as he plays his first-ever season not as a New England Patriot. Brady has even been seen working out with several new teammates during the offseason and may or may not have recruited his old teammate Rob Gronkowski out of retirement as he attempts to win a seventh Super Bowl.

But not all players share his enthusiasm, with several recently calling out the league for its lack of transparency about its plans for the upcoming season. Brady tweeted his support for the NFL Players Association, saying that he trusted them to get a plan in place.

There are more questions than answers, but we must have faith in our @NFLPA leaders, both players and staff, to get the game and the business of football in the right place,” Brady tweeted. “Let’s stay unified & demand necessary answers from the @NFL as partners. We’re all in this together. #LFG”