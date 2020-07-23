Tigers Michael Chee Kam suffers seizure, rushed to hospital

There’s some good news for Wests Tigers fans with Michael Chee Kam expected to make a full recovery after suffering a seizure in the middle of the field.

The Eels on Thursday night jumped to the top of the NRL ladder by defeating the Tigers 26-16 at Bankwest Stadium.

But during the first half of the match, the Tigers backrower found himself in an awkward position while attempting a tackle on Shaun Lane.

Chee Kam was unable to get back up on his feet, prompting medical staff to rush to his aid when it appeared he was twitching.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Nine’s rugby league reporter Danika Mason revealed Chee Kam regained consciousness and was able to regather himself as he made his way into an ambulance.

“We’ve been told some good news that he walked himself to the ambulance,” Mason told Nine’s broadcast.

“He’s responsive, he knows his name, he knows where he is. Certainly good news for Michael Chee Kam.”