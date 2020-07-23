These Celebs Are Rocking Their Fashion Nova Summer Fits

Summer time is here and although a lot of us are in the house, these celebs are still making sure they look good as they slay their Fashion Nova outfits!

Christina Milian is out here giving off real summer time vibes as she bike rides in her Fashion Nova fit!

Dearra is out here slaying this all Fashion Nova dress and boots with the all black vibes!

Taina out here giving us a whole new look!

Whew Bernice Burgos did not come to play in her Fashion Nova fit!

Reginae better come on through with the all grey vibes!

Oh Tommie slayed this look, period!