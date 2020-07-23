The Seattle Kraken have joined the NHL, and fans love the team name

The NHL unveiled its 32nd franchise Thursday: the Seattle Kraken.

The NHL approved a proposal by Seattle Hockey Partners (an ownership group led by David Bonderman, Jerry Bruckheimer and Tod Leiweke) in 2018 to grant an expansion franchise to Seattle. After nearly two years of work, the franchise was officially unveiled Thursday morning.

“We met deposit day with 32,000 passionate fans and scores of prospective team names,” a statement for the name reads. “One in particular emerged quickly as the frontrunner. Two years later, and that same name still carries the conversation. 215,000 fan votes, 50+ fan forums & speaking engagements and over 12 months of social media listening have supported this phenomenon — Seattle is the Kraken.”

The Kraken is “a huge sea monster in Norwegian legend,” according to the dictionary. With Seattle’s tie to the sea, coming up with a name that represented that was important to fans. And selecting Kraken allowed the team to get creative with its logos and uniforms.

“Throughout this whole process, it’s been a rallying cry for fans,” Seattle vice president of marketing Heidi Dettmer told ESPN. “We heard it everywhere. It’s what kept coming up over and over again.”

Kraken was already trending on Twitter ahead of the official reveal as fans waited in anticipation. So, naturally, fans were excited by the final result. Even non-Seattle residents were impressed with the overall design from the new NHL franchise.