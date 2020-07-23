The ‘Highest-paid MLB players’ quiz

Today is Opening Day for Major League Baseball, but for Mookie Betts, the party started a day earlier. The Dodgers signed the superstar outfielder to a massive, 12-year, $365 million extension yesterday that will keep him in L.A. through the 2032 season. The internet certainly had some thoughts on the deal, particularly those who were hoping he’d return to Boston after this season. Now the pressure is on Betts to help bring the Dodgers their first World Series Championship since 1988. He makes his debut in blue against the Giants on ESPN at 7 p.m. PDT.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. When his contract kicks in next season, Betts will be one of the highest-paid players in all of baseball. But this season, he’s just the third highest-paid player on his own team. So with that in mind, how many of the top earners from each MLB franchise for the 2020 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!