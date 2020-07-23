‘The Crown’ Will Go on Hiatus Before Imelda Staunton’s Debut in 2022

WENN

The Dolores Umbridge of the ‘Harry Potter’ movie series will not make her debut as Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix hit royal series until 2022 as the show is expected to take a hiatus next year.

Imelda Staunton reportedly won’t debut as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown” until 2022 as producers are planning a “helpfully timed” pause before shooting season five.

The fourth season of the Netflix show is scheduled to debut later this year (20), with Olivia Colman closing out her stint as the British monarch before handing over to Imelda.

However, according to , cameras won’t start rolling again until June next year, meaning no new episodes in 2021.

Editors at the website report that the filming break is not related to the coronavirus pandemic, but sources acknowledged that the hiatus is “helpfully” timed due to the difficulty of filming its ambitious set-piece moments on location amid Covid-19 restrictions.

There was a pause between season two and three of “The Crown” as Claire Foy stepped away from the throne to be replaced by Colman. However, it was unknown if producers would take a similar approach as creator Peter Morgan only announced that there would be a sixth season earlier this month (Jul20) – reversing an earlier decision to cut the show short after series five.