The bankruptcy of this retail conglomerate is the scariest one yet

Article content continued

COVID lockdowns haven’t helped, it’s true — masses of professional women working from home in their casual clothes during the pandemic has certainly made for a tough turn for Ann Taylor. But the chain was hurting long before this crisis, part of a bewildering collective failure of the retail industry to make attire women want to wear at the office. The Ascena bankruptcy isn’t even the first one this month that resulted, in part, from that ineptitude: RTW Retailwinds Inc., the corporate parent of the New York & Co. chain, also filed for bankruptcy protection in July and said it plans to close “a significant portion, if not all” of its stores.

There will be plenty more retail bankruptcies and store closures in the coming months that will be at least partly attributable to the pandemic’s impact on shopping. Clothing chains, I expect, will comprise an outsize portion of them.

Customers may have returned to stores at a faster clip than some retailers anticipated, but traffic generally remains at levels the industry was not built to sustain.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, which could dissuade some shoppers from stepping foot into a store again anytime soon. The June unemployment rate was 11.1 per cent, and at least for now, no additional stimulus checks are headed to consumers’ bank accounts. That leaves clothing retailers in an especially difficult position – and it almost certainly means more of them will be joining Ascena in bankruptcy.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bloomberg.com