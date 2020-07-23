Tepuna Tupuna Mariri jailed for ‘active’ role in toolbox killings

A Logan man has been sentenced to 13 years jail for his role in the killing of two friends, whose bodies were found stuffed into a toolbox and submerged in a dam in 2016.



Tepuna Tupuna Mariri, 29, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru at Kingston. He also admitted to the pair’s torture.



While Mariri wasn’t there when the toolbox was dumped into the water, he was present earlier when the pair were tortured in the Kingston unit, with a Brisbane court today hearing he played an “active” role.



He ordered the doors and windows shut so Mr Breton’s screams couldn’t be heard and sat on the toolbox to prevent them escaping.



Maririr distracted other residents who were concerned about the noises coming from the box and also helped clean the unit.



Justice David Boddice sentenced him to 13 years jail, saying what he did was “… cold, continuous and callous. You showed no respect for either victim as human beings”.



“My life is gone, my daughter is gone… I miss her very much, I’m so upset,” she said.



Reacting to the 13-year jail term she replied: “I think it’s good maybe, God give him more”.



Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata has already been found guilty of the pair’s murder and sentenced to life in jail.

