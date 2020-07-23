Tensions between China and the West won’t ease anytime soon

Good morning. David Meyer here in Berlin, filling in for Alan.

Where next for relations between China and the West? Right now, it seems tensions are just going to keep on escalating.

The U.S. targeted China twice over this week: firstly by indicting two Chinese hackers over the alleged theft of foreign military secrets (as well as criminal hacking for personal profit); and then by abruptly ordering the closure of China’s Houston consulate.

Not long before, China slapped symbolic sanctions on U.S. senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, in retaliation for sanctions the U.S. applied to Chinese officials who were apparently involved in the repression of the Uighur minority.

Now we have to wait and see what China will do in retaliation for the consulate move–its foreign ministry has promised “firm countermeasures.”

Meanwhile, after the U.K. last week banned Huawei from its 5G networks, Beijing hit back by targeting one of the most British of exports: football. Chinese state television reportedly did not show yesterday’s match between Liverpool and Chelsea, and its schedule no longer includes this weekend’s Premier League matches.

Petty? Sure. But it’s not hard to see how these tit-for-tat moves might ratchet up in future.

Even if President Trump loses November’s U.S. election, the Democrats are still hawkish on China–just look at the report issued this week by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s highest ranking Democrat, Robert Menendez, in which China is accused of exporting its mania for surveillance and online censorship around the world.

There’s even potential fallout for China from last week’s bombshell data-protection ruling in the European Union’s highest court. While that ruling mostly involved the U.S.—ending the Privacy Shield mechanism for sending Europeans’ data to U.S. servers—it also paved the way for the suspension of data flows to any country that has insufficient safeguards attached to government surveillance.

That means, if somebody in the EU asks their local privacy regulator to look into what happens to their TikTok or WeChat data, there’s a possibility of those companies becoming unable to legally serve European users. Retaliation would surely follow.

Does this make for a new cold war, as many suggest? Some hope that U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s proposed visit to Beijing this year could help smooth tensions. But saber-rattling in the U.S. is hardly likely to die down in an election year where nobody wants to appear soft on China.

The U.K. also appears to have accepted the route of confrontation in its banning of Huawei, even though its reasons for that ban (U.S. sanctions on Huawei will probably make its products less secure and reliable) are quite, well, reasonable. And then of course there’s the question of how draconian China’s national security law will be in practice, when applied in Hong Kong. The imposition of that law led the U.K. to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong this week, and the EU is also planning some sort of “comprehensive and coordinated” response.

Interesting times ahead. And more news below.

