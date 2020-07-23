Taylor Swift’s New Album Folklore Jokes

Bradley Lamb
In case you haven’t heard yet, Taylor Swift just announced that she’s dropping an ENTIRE ALBUM tonight.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb

Here’s what we know about the album so far: It’s called Folklore. It has 16 tracks, plus one bonus track, and there’s a collab with Bon Iver. Taylor also said that 11 of the track were cowritten/produced with the National’s Aaron Dessner.

And if that’s not enough for you, Taylor is releasing a music video for her song “Cardigan” that she also wrote and directed (!!!!).

The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne

Fans are THRILLED, to say the least:

Taylor releasing Lover: meticulously crafted Easter eggs rolled out over several months in multiple mediums Taylor releasing folklore: oh some new music is coming in 16 hours

when somebody asks me why I am running on zero hours sleep tomorrow all I will reply is two words: taylor swift

Today we woke up and Demi Lovato is engaged, there’s a 1D reunion, and Taylor Swift is releasing a new album tonight. It is 2010 again and I am happy.

i keep remembering taylor swift is releasing a 16 track album tonight and forgetting how to blink and breathe and talk words no ha n o

my timelines are completely flooded with one direction and taylor swift and it feels like 2013 all over again and i can confidently say this is the best day on the internet of the whole year

Me: :( Taylor Swift: * 🌿 . ✨ * . * 🌳. * 💿 . * . * 🍃 🌲 * * .🍂 . * . . * *. . * .💧 🎶 . * * 👱🏻‍♀️. *. 🧶 * . . ✨ * . 🌾. * . ✨ Me: :) #folklore #taylorswift

Me: 🙁

Taylor Swift:

* 🌿 . ✨ * . * 🌳. *
💿 . * . * 🍃 🌲
* * .🍂 . * . . * *. . * .💧
🎶 . * * 👱🏻‍♀️. *. 🧶 * .
. ✨ * . 🌾. * . ✨

Me: 🙂

#folklore #taylorswift

when taylor swift drops a surprise album with seventeen songs you know they’re all going to be masterpieces #Folklore

Lawson: Guys our new single ‘She Don’t Even Know’ is out tonight at midni... @taylorswift13: suprise, tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album Lawson:

taylor swift saving 2020 with an witchy cottagecore album after her successful lover album is truly an iconic move

sex is cool but have you ever felt the adrenaline rush when taylor swift announced a surprise album AND a surprise mv out of nowhere

In conclusion, Taylor Alison Swift has, in fact, saved 2020.

