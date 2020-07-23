Taylor Swift’s New Album Folklore Jokes

In case you haven’t heard yet, Taylor Swift just announced that she’s dropping an ENTIRE ALBUM tonight.
Here’s what we know about the album so far: It’s called Folklore. It has 16 tracks, plus one bonus track, and there’s a collab with Bon Iver. Taylor also said that 11 of the track were cowritten/produced with the National’s Aaron Dessner.
And if that’s not enough for you, Taylor is releasing a music video for her song “Cardigan” that she also wrote and directed (!!!!).
Fans are THRILLED, to say the least:
In conclusion, Taylor Alison Swift has, in fact, saved 2020.
