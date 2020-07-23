Tanzania’s former president Benjamin Mkapa dies, presidency says By

© . FILE PHOTO – Tanzania’s former president Benjamin Mkapa
DAR ES SALAAM () – Tanzania’s former President Benjamin Mkapa, who served between 1995-2005, died in the early hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said in a statement.
Mkapa, the third president of the East African nation and who led several regional peace mediation efforts in office and afterwards, died while receiving treatment at a Dar es Salaam hospital, Magufuli said, without giving more details.
