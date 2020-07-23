Tamar Braxton’s Family Is Not Happy With BF David Adefeso Mentioning Network Issues in 911 Call

WENN/FayesVision

It is said that the Braxtons are confused as to why, despite the critical moment, David felt the need to talk about Tamar being ‘so angry’ with WEtv prior to the health scare.

Tamar Braxton‘s family seemingly is having a problem with the singer’s boyfriend David Adefeso. According a new report, the Braxtons are not happy with the fact that David brought up her issues with WEtv during his 911 call when he found Tamar unresponsive in their hotel room earlier this month.

It is said that Tamar’s family is confused as to why, despite the critical moment, David felt the need to talk about Tamar being “so angry” with the network prior to the health scare. Sources claim that instead of Tamar, it is actually David who has issues with WEtv regarding the way he’s portrayed on his and Tamar’s new show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life“, which will debut on July 30.

In one scene of the sneak peek of the upcoming show, Tamar can be heard shouting, “David, stop!” inside a closed room. That prompted the producers to attempt to open the door and intervene.

During his 911 call from their downtown L.A. hotel room on Thursday night, July 16, David sounded extremely distraught as he could be heard frantically telling the first responder that Tamar “is not responding.” He then claimed that the former “The Real” co-host was “very angry earlier on. She has trouble with the network, the company she’s working with and they did something today.” He then was heard sobbing and calling the network “f***ing network.”

“And it’s come to this. When do you get free? At what point can a company or organization control…,” David added while weeping uncontrollably. When asked how long she’s worked for them, David responded, “everything she held….everything.”

Tamar sparked concerned as it was reported that she was hospitalized after David found her unresponsive from possible suicide attempt. Fortunately, on Monday, July 20 Tamar is said to be “awake and communicating.” She talked to doctors about her situation and the days leading up to her hospitalization. She has also reportedly been moved to a new hospital facility to get a good mental health treatment.