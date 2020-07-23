Talkdesk, which develops cloud-based customer service software, raises $143M from investors including Franklin Templeton, at a $3B+ valuation (Gillian Tan/Bloomberg)

Gillian Tan / Bloomberg:
Talkdesk, which develops cloud-based customer service software, raises $143M from investors including Franklin Templeton, at a $3B+ valuation — Talkdesk Inc., which makes cloud-based customer service software, has raised $143 million in a new funding round that pegs its valuation at more than $3 billion …
