Tahira Kashyap feels her daughter Varushka doesn’t approve of her style

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are with a doubt two of the most inspiring people in showbiz. While Ayushmann has made it to the top with his hard work, determination and talent, Tahira fought cancer like a champion while staying rock solid beside her husband in his journey to stardom. The couple are parents to Varushka and Virajveer. Tahira keeps giving their fans glimpses of how the two little ones are growing up swiftly and today too she took to Instagram to share pictures with Varushka and wrote about how she feels.

Tahira revealed that it is clear from Varushka’s reactions that she doesn’t really appreciate her mother’s style enough. She captioned the series of pictures as, “Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth! Till then it’s these pouts and beautiful memories.”





Aren’t the two of them just super adorable?