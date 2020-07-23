Suns Will Powell praised for Adam Gilchrist moment in loss to Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast Suns young gun Wil Powell was lauded for his honesty after he informed umpires that he didn’t touch the ball.

The Western Bulldogs on Thursday night were victorious over the Suns at Metricon Stadium, defeating Gold Coast 51-46 in wet conditions.

However, it appears Gold Coast’s young stars are more than just talented footballers with Powell showing there’s honesty within the playing group.

During the second quarter of the match, Powell was unable to make contact with the ball and prevent a goal from being scored after Patrick Lipinski booted a major for the Bulldogs.

Despite not touching the ball, the goal umpire elected to send Lipinski’s goal to the AFL’s Review Centre.

The decision to review the goal prompted Powell to do the “Adam Gilchrist” and inform the match officials that he didn’t make contact with the ball.

“I think Powell has done an Adam Gilchrist,” AFL great Nick Riewoldt said on Fox Footy.

“I think he said ‘I didn’t touch it’.”

Gilchrist, who played 96 Test matches for the Australian cricket team, famously walked from the field during the 2003 World Cup semi-final against Sri Lanka.

The former batsman and wicketkeeper was caught off an inside-edge by a delivery from Aravinda de Silva.

The umpire at the time ignored Sri Lanka’s appeal which led to Gilchrist taking it upon himself to walk from the field.

Former St Kilda coach Grant Thomas also heaped praise on the 20-year-old.