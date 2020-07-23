Suncorp Super Netball draw revealed for opening rounds

The Suncorp Super Netball league has unveiled the fixtures for the first six rounds of the competition, with a Queensland derby to open the season, as well as the inaugural match at the redeveloped Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

The Queensland Firebirds play last year’s runners-up, Sunshine Coast Lightning, in the first match of the season, on August 1 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane.

That’s followed hours later by the Giants and the West Coast Fever, while on August 2 the NSW Swifts play Adelaide, with both matches set down for Ken Rosewall Arena.

The opening round wraps up with Melbourne Vixens playing Collingwood in Brisbane.

The Swifts and the Giants will play their opening three matches in Sydney, before joining the competition’s hub in Brisbane.

It’s hoped matches can be scheduled for Perth, Adelaide and regional Queensland later in the competition, depending on COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“Travel restrictions around the country have presented some substantial challenges in planning the schedule for the 2020 season, but we’ve worked closely with government and key competition stakeholders to lock in the first six weeks of action and we look forward to commencing what is going to be an enormous 14 rounds of netball,” competition boss Chris Symington said.

Giants’ captain Jo Harten in action. (Fairfax Media)

“We understand clubs and fans would like confirmation on the entire fixture, however given the constantly-evolving COVID-19 situation we’re all facing, the league will confirm the 2020 fixture in phases to ensure the competition can remain flexible to cater for changing border restrictions as they occur.

“We understand the sacrifice that our athletes, support staff and umpires who are having to relocate are making by being away from home for an extended period and we appreciate their willingness to do what it takes to ensure we’re able to get the 2020 season underway. We’ll continue to ensure they’re adequately supported.”

Opening round of Suncorp Super Netball:

Firebirds vs Lightning – Saturday August 1 – 1pm – Nissan Arena

Giants vs Fever – Saturday August 1 – 3pm – Ken Rosewall Arena

Swifts vs Thunderbirds – Sunday August 2 – 1pm – Ken Rosewall Arena

Vixens vs Magpies – Sunday Augusts 2 – 5pm – Nissan Arena