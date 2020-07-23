‘Step Up’ Star Drew Sidora & YouTube star LaToya Ali To Join ‘RHOA’

Real Housewives of Atlanta is welcoming new blood in the forms of “Step Up” actress Drew Sidora and Canadian YouTube star LaToya Ali — known as LaToya Forever.

The news was confirmed to TooFab.

The news comes weeks after Eva Marcille announced her departure from the show.

