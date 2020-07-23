‘Step Up’ Star Drew Sidora & YouTube star LaToya Ali To Join ‘RHOA’

Real Housewives of Atlanta is welcoming new blood in the forms of “Step Up” actress Drew Sidora and Canadian YouTube star LaToya Ali — known as LaToya Forever.

The news was confirmed to TooFab.

The news comes weeks after Eva Marcille announced her departure from the show.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities,” she wrote at the time. “I look forward to serving the community under Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color.”

Porsha Williams Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and most likely, NeNe Leakes are rumored to be returning for the next season. NeNe has her own show coming up and is yet to sign her contract, so viewers will have to wait and see if she signs on the dotted line…