‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Nickelodeon Animated Series Gets Title, Logo

Nickelodeon’s animated Star Trek series now has a title: Star Trek: Prodigy. The announcement, as well as the above logo, were shared during the Trek Universe’s Comic-Con @ Home streaming panel on Thursday.

The show, debuting in 2021, follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

For more Trek news about Discovery and the upcoming offshoot Strange New Worlds, check out our panel recap.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Leslie Jones (SNL), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Frozen) and Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason) will announce the 72nd Emmy Awards nominations, streaming live on emmys.com on Tuesday, July 28 at 8:30 am PT.

* HGTV has renewed Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa for a 12-episode Season 2, premiering in 2021 with a new one-hour format.

* Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere), Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) will voice AMC’s animated drama Pantheon, based on Ken Liu’s short stories about human consciousness uploaded to the cloud, our sister site reports.

* Otmara Marrero (StartUp) will star in Blindspot creator Martin Gero’s NBC comedy Connecting, about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times, per .

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?