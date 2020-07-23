‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Spoilers: Season 3, ‘Strange New Worlds’

RELATED STORIES

Star Trek: Discovery fans have been waiting for what feels like centuries for Season 3 to arrive… and now the cast is finally hinting at what we’ll see.

The Discovery crew reunited on Thursday for the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con @ Home, and since it’s been more than a year since Season 2 ended on CBS All Access, the stars graciously dropped a few tantalizing teases for us about what’s on tap. If you remember, the Season 2 finale sent Burnham and the Discovery hurtling a thousand years into the future to a truly undiscovered country — and that time jump was “a salvation of sorts” for Burnham, star Sonequa Martin-Green reveals. She and the crew “are deciding to sacrifice everything we have for the future,” she adds, and Burnham is also “continuing to discover [herself]” along the way.

Georgiou isn’t so thrilled about the time jump, though, Michelle Yeoh says: “I think she’s really pissed off. It’s like, ‘Michael Burnham, don’t get in my way.’” (This is the second time Georgiou has been ripped away from her homeland, she reminds us.) But Georgiou “always finds her way into adapting,” Yeoh notes. “She’s a survivor with many skills, and a formidable ally… or an enemy.”

Season 3 “really blends the personal-slash-family nature of our show,” Anthony Rapp, who plays Lt. Paul Stamets, previews. “It really explores family in wonderful new ways.” The new season also finds Stamets and Wilson Cruz’s Dr. Culber “more on an equal footing, I think,” Cruz hints. “I love the new Culber. He’s more three-dimensional in my head.”

Discovery standouts Pike, Spock and Number One are getting their own spinoff — Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — as well, and Anson Mount says that Pike’s vision of his own tragic fate in Season 2 weighs heavily on him in the new series. “When you see how it’s all gonna end, and it’s not so pretty, what do you do with that?… I think he’s probably going to wrestle with how he can best utilize the rest of his life for the good of the world, the universe.”

And the universe of Strange New Worlds is already under construction, executive producer Alex Kurtzman reveals: “The [writers’] room has started. There are 10 stories broken, which is exciting.”

Watch the full Star Trek Universe panel below