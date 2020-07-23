St Mirren: Seven members of coaching staff return positive coronavirus tests | Football News





Seven members of St Mirren’s coaching staff returned positive tests on Thursday

Seven members of staff at St Mirren have tested positive for coronavirus days before the Scottish Premiership is due to start.

The club confirmed several members of their coaching staff had tested positive but no players.

The Paisley club’s pre-season friendly against St Johnstone on Saturday has been postponed as a result.

A St Mirren spokesman said: “Thus far no members of the playing staff have tested positive and we are taking all possible precautions to ensure there is no further spread. We will provide an update in due course.”

The Scottish football authorities announced that clubs would have to revert to twice-weekly testing after the requirements were relaxed earlier this month.

A statement from the league and governing body read: “We immediately contacted the Scottish government and the office of the clinical director for Scotland to relay this information.

“As a consequence, St Mirren’s planned friendly match at home to St Johnstone, scheduled to take place on Saturday 25 July, has been cancelled.

“In light of this and other recent events, the JRG hereby notifies Scottish Premiership clubs that with immediate effect they must revert to twice-weekly testing protocols until further notice.”

St Mirren are due to kick-off their season at home to Livingston on August 1.

Hibernian were forced to cancel a friendly with Ross County earlier this week after their tests were not returned on time.