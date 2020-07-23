Sources: House's antitrust hearing with big tech CEOs on Monday is likely to be postponed in order to allow lawmakers to attend Rep. John Lewis' funeral (Emily Birnbaum/Protocol)

Emily Birnbaum / Protocol:
Sources: House’s antitrust hearing with big tech CEOs on Monday is likely to be postponed in order to allow lawmakers to attend Rep. John Lewis’ funeral — The hearing, which was set to be held by the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, could be postponed to allow lawmakers to attend Rep. John Lewis’ funeral.
