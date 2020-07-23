Shayna Jack supports Bronson Xerri amid positive doping test delays, Cronulla Sharks

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has reportedly given support to Cronulla Sharks star Bronson Xerri as the pair banned for doping strive to clear their name.

Jack is currently stood down from the Australian swim team since 2019 and had her appeal confidentially set last month after receiving a maximum suspension in March from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.

Xerri is serving a provisional suspension and is facing a four-year ban after a blood sample from November was revealed to have tested positive for anabolic steroids in May.

According to Jack’s lawyer Tim Fuller, the banned swimmer has since reached out to Xerri.

“She told me she’d been in contact with Bronson and she said he’s very, very stressed about what’s happening,” Fuller told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“She just understands what they’re going through.

“She was just letting him know possibly what is going to happen and some of the processes that might not have been explained to him… and just supporting him. In her words, he’s pretty down.”

Xerri’s A sample tested positive to the banned substances exogenous Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol when ASADA officials visited his home after the end of the 2019 NRL season.

There was some criticism over the delay between the positive test and when the results were made public two months ago, however this may have been done to further investigations.

Much to the frustration of Xerri, the NRL and Cronulla, the delays have continued with no updates on the result of the Sharks centre’s B sample which was reported to be tested and compared to the A sample back in early June. This means a final decision from ASADA on his ban remains in doubt as he continues to serve his provisional suspension but cannot appeal or train or play in the NRL.

On July 1 ASADA’s department became part of the newly formed Sports Integrity Australia.

“His case is extraordinary… admittedly there is a health crisis. But he provided his sample back in November 2019 and if we haven’t got confirmation of his B sample… that’s unbelievable,” Fuller said.

“Ultimately he shouldn’t be in this situation. He should not be waiting for the results of a B sample six or seven months after having provided his sample for testing. I cannot see under any circumstances why it’s taken seven months.

Xerri provisional suspended after positive doping test

“I think the NRL need to move to amend their anti-doping policy ASAP. What they should do is they should seek to amend it the way the AFL have basically enacted their policy, which is WADA approved. The AFL are silent within their rules as to whether an athlete can continue to train with a team or not.”

“If a player is ultimately found to be in breach of the anti-doping code they will be sanctioned appropriately and everybody supports that,” Fuller said.

“But in the meantime why not support the area of mental health and wellbeing by allowing them to train? That way they’re able to be counselled by senior players around the club. As it is they are ostracised and removed from their team and lose that support structure.

“While they’re provisionally suspended they haven’t been found to be in breach of the anti-doping policy. It’s an assertion not a breach.”