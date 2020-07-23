Severe weather on the way for the east coast, and strong winds for the southwest

Australia’s east coast could see some extreme weather this weekend, with showers, strong winds and frost forecast.

Queensland’s east has been soaked by heavy rain over the past few days – with some areas getting more than a month’s worth in just hours.

Troughs and moist winds are generating cloud & rain over eastern Queensland and northeast NSW.

Rain is set to continue into the weekend for Queensland’s east. (Jorge Branco)

A front is bringing strong winds, a colder change & showers to southwest WA.

A high is only slowly clearing cloud elsewhere, keeping the interior and southeast dry.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Friday, July , 2020.

Showers, cool-to-cold in the northeast. Fog then sunny, cool-to-cold in the southeast. Fog then sunny, cold in the southwest. Sunny, cool-to-cold in the northwest.

Canberra will see increasing sunshine, climbing from zero to a top of 14.

Sydney will be mostly sunny, with a low of 8 and top of 18.

Fog over Sydney Harbour. (Nick Moir)

Showers, cool-to-mild in the southeast. The odd shower, warm in the northeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the west.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for Capricornia Coast, Fraser Island Coast and Sunshine Coast Waters.

Brisbane has more rain on the way today, with a low of 13 and top of 19.

Mostly cloudy, cold in the southwest. Frost/fog then mostly sunny, cold in the southeast. Mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Fog then mostly sunny, cold in the northeast.

There’s another frost warning this morning, this for for Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North East, West and South Gippsland and East Gippsland forecast districts, with temperatures down to -2 forecast.

Be aware temperatures at ground level can be many degrees lower than those recorded by standard weather stations, especially in calm conditions with very clear skies.

Melbourne will be mostly sunny, with a low of 4 and top of 13.

Mostly cloudy, cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in central. Showers, cool in the west. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the north.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for the Far West Coast.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 4 and top of 18.

Fog then mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Drizzle clearing, cool-to-cold in the south. Sunny, very warm in the north.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for Esperance Coast and Eucla Coast.

Perth will be sunny, with a low of 6 and top of 20.

Clearing showers, cold in the west. Mostly cloudy, cold in the east. Gentle winds.

Hobart is mostly cloudy today, climbing from just above 4 to a top of 13.

Sunny, warm in the NW Top End. Late showers, mild-to-warm in Arnhem. Sunny, cool-to-mild over the interior and south.

Darwin will be sunny, with temperatures ranging from the high teens to low 30s.