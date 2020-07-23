Seattle NHL expansion team announces Kraken as name

For those not familiar with the Kraken, it’s a mythical, legendary sea monster that resembles a squid or octopus and was believed by many to attack ships in Scandanavia. For cinephiles, it’s the monster that ate Captain Jack Sparrow at the end of “Dead Man’s Chest” (franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer is a part-owner of the team, so perhaps he suggested it first?). Basically, it’s a terrifying creature that is the perfect team name for the seaside city of Seattle.

In theme with the new name, the logo is an “S” made up of tentacles and the team’s color scheme is an almost-neon light blue and black.

According to Heidi Dettmer, the team’s vice president of marketing, Kraken had been the front-runner for the new team since 2018 when the team was first approved by the NHL. Since then, the Kraken has only gained steam, with fans vocally supporting the monstrous name. The team does not currently have a mascot, though, with such a monstrous creature, it feels like whatever they come up with won’t disappoint.