Scots gran battling cancer weighed just three stone at death after DWP stopped benefits

A Scots grandmother died from cancer weighing just three stone after her benefits were stopped.

Christine McCluskey, 61, from Dundee, was severely malnourished and had to be fed through a tube at the she was assessed by the Department of Work and Pensions in May 2018.

At the , she was fighting a number of health issues including Crohn’s disease, osteoporosis, arthritis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

But despite her struggles, the DWP, removed Christine’s £117.85 a week she received in Personal Independence Payments (PIP) as well as her right to a mobility car.

Her daughter Michelle, also from Dundee, says the benefits were never reinstated despite Christine being diagnosed with incurable lung cancer a month after the assessment.







Christine passed away in August 2018 and Michelle is speaking out about what happened to her to support the ‘Scrap 6 Months’ campaign launched by charities Marie Curie and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Campaigners say thousands of people are dying without any financial support due to current rules which stipulate terminally ill people can only get fast track access to financial support if they are told they have six months or less to live.

They argue the unpredictable nature of illnesses means it is not always possible to accurately predict when they will die.

In the Commons on Wednesday, Labour MP Jessica Morden brought forward a 10-minute rule Bill aiming to make it easier for terminally ill people to access the benefits that they need.

The proposed legislation would seek to reform the ‘six-month rule’ and the three-year award – a guideline which requires terminally ill people to reapply for benefits if they live for longer than three years after it is awarded.

Michelle, 42, told the I: “I can’t get my head around how someone could assess my mother as anything but very sick. You only had to look at her to see that.”

After being assessed by Independent Assessment Services (IAS), previously known as Atos, Michelle says her mother was deemed able to walk the 200m needed to be judged fit because she “hobbled from the sofa to the door to let them in”.

Michelle added assessors decided her frail mother could get into the bath unassisted, despite not actually being able to carry out the test due to her poor condition.

They allegedly also concluded – from a brief look at one leg – that surgical scars on Christine’s body “didn’t look that bad”.

At the of the assessment in May 2018, Christine weighed just 5st 5lbs, but then shrunk to three stone before she passed away in August later that year.

When first assessed in 1986, a medical appeal tribunal found Christine as being at least 80% disabled, before her health rapidly declined in 2005 when she suffered a stroke.

Crohn’s disease left her needing to be fed through a tube, which she was hooked up to for 16 hours a day.

Michelle added: “In the beginning of 2018, her health deteriorated badly. Her weight was never that great – around the six stone mark. At the of the assessment in May 2018 she weighed 5st 5lbs.”

Michelle went on to say her "frail" mum "died weighing around three stone."







Christine was stripped of her PIP payments and her mobility car, but was able to continue to receive her Employment and Support Allowance.

In June, doctors diagnosed her with incurable cancer after finding tumours on both her lungs. She was too weak to undergo surgery or chemotherapy.

Despite Michelle asking them to revoke their decision, she says the payments withdrawn by the DWP never restarted.

Michelle took the case to tribunal five months after her mother’s death, where a judge reversed the decision and payments were backdated.

But the grieving daughter said it was “too little too late” and that the money should have been available to help make her mother’s final days “a little easier”.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Our condolences are with Miss McCluskey’s family.”

Independent Assessment Services have also been approached for a comment.