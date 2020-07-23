Home World News Rocky Mountain National Park to close Alluvial Fan area for major trail...

Rocky Mountain National Park to close Alluvial Fan area for major trail work

Matilda Coleman
In a visit to the Alluvial Fan area of Rocky Mountain National Park in 2017, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced a plan to distribute more than $50 million to national parks for infrastructure and maintenance projects, including the Alluvial Fan Trail which was destroyed by flooding in 2013. (Andy Colwell, special to )

As if there weren’t enough access complications at Rocky Mountain National Park due to restrictions related to the coronavirus, a popular hiking area is closing next week and will remain closed for the rest of the summer.

The Alluvial Fan area will be closed for major trail work beginning Monday and running through Sept. , according to a park news release. Heavy equipment will be used for grading and rock wall work, and when that is finished, a new trail surface will be put in place. More than 20 workers will be involved in constructing the trail.

The Alluvial Fan was created by a flood resulting from a dam break in 1982. Three years later, a bridge was built there because it became a popular attraction for visitors, but another flood in 2013 destroyed the bridge and the trail.

The work is being funded by $200,000 in federal funds and a matching grant by the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Park officials say another $125,000 will come from recreational fee funds.

