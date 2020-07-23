Rob Kardashian Debuts New Shirtless Instagram Photo Amid Social Media Comeback!

A fresh start!

Rob Kardashian has a new profile picture on Instagram, and it’s definitely one of the most revealing photos he’s posted since his recent return to social media.

In the photo, Rob is snacking on something while hanging out at the beach on a gorgeous sunny day. Maybe the snapshot is from the same outing he shared with sis Kendall Jenner earlier this week! The 33-year-old uploaded a photo of a bikini clad Kendall on Saturday, adding the caption, “Beach day.”

Regardless, the important thing is that it seems like Rob is becoming more and more comfortable sharing photos of himself and his life. Prior to Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party, which prompted the father of 3-year-old Dream Kardashian to post a series of snapshots of himself enjoying the fun, he had been avoiding the public eye for the most part.

Even better than the photos from Khloe’s celebration? Rob’s comment on one, which he captioned “Woo back baby.”