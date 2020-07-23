‘RHOBH’ Viewers Accuse Kyle Richards Of Setting Denise Richards Up!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Viewers of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have finally turned on Kyle Richards — accusing her of setting up the awkward face to face with Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

The season was rocked by rumors that Brandi slept with Denise — a claim Denise denies, and while Denise has fought valiantly to avoid the drama, Kyle brought it to her at her recent house party.

At the charity party, Brandi threw back shots before apologized to Adrienne Maloof for exposing her surrogate. She then later told Denise and husband Aaron Phypers she wanted do be in a “throuple” with them.

