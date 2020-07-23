‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss: I Would Suck If NeNe Leakes Did Not Return To The Show!!

Kandi Burruss’s friendship with NeNe Leakes suffered a blow last season — but Kandi still wants NeNe to returns to the show.

“As far as Nene, I have not talked to Nene either, and I do not know what her plans are. So I don’t know. Honestly, we’re so early in taping I wouldn’t know whose coming back, whose not. I know that have talked about new people, bringing some new people on. But I don’t know who those people are yet. It’s too early for me to know, because in the beginning you tape some of your own personal stuff you’re dealing with,” she said during a recent interview with Up News Info.

Kand continued, “Listen, she and I, we’re like oil and water sometimes, but I definitely would love for her to be back. I definitely feel like she is a major part of this show, I feel like it would suck if she decided not to come back. I feel like why wouldn’t she come back, but I feel like ultimately that is up to her, so we’ll see — I have not talked to Nene either and I do not know what her plans are, so I don’t know and honestly.”