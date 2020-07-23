Red Sox SP Eduardo Rodriguez shut down due to complications from COVID-19 recovery

Just a day before the Red Sox begin their 2020 season, the team suffered another blow to its rotation. Rodriguez, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, underwent medical testing when doctors discovered a complication.

The 27-year-old southpaw was slated to step in as Boston’s ace for the upcoming season. Following the latest setback, Rodriguez will now be sidelined for the beginning of Boston’s regular-season schedule and will likely need to be eased back in when he is cleared.

When healthy, Rodriguez has proved he can be a reliable front-line starter. While he struggled in the first half of the 2019 season, posting a 4.65 ERA and 1.34 WHIP, he found his groove after the All-Star break. Across 16 starts in the second half, he recorded a 2.95 ERA and struck out 107 batters in 100.2 innings.

Coming off an offseason that saw David Price get traded and Chris Sale undergo Tommy John Surgery, Boston’s rotation will be a major concern heading into Opening Day. Ultimately, even with a solid lineup, this could be the beginning of a retool for the Red Sox.